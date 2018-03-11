Police: Suspect attempts armed robbery of couple downtown

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police have arrested a man accused of using a weapon Saturday afternoon to threaten a couple over $50.

The incident was reported near Rosa L. Parks Boulevard and Monroe Street.

Metro police said Herby Pascal approached the couple and demanded cash.

The victim told officers Pascal reached for his gun but the victim refused to hand over any money.

A short time later, police said officers spotted the suspect several blocks away where he reportedly tried to ditch the handgun in an alleyway.

Pascal was taken into custody. He is charged with aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon.