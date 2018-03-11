Man shot while inside South Nashville nightclub

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was shot Sunday morning while inside a nightclub in South Nashville.

Metro police said the man was shot in the leg around 4:30 a.m. at Club Premium on Murfreesboro Pike near Pavilion Boulevard.

He was taken to an area hospital. There has been no update on his condition.

Police said people were inside the club when the shooting happened but no one else was injured.

No suspect information has been released.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.