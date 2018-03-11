Man killed in Whites Creek crash as other driver reportedly flees gunman

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man was killed in a head-on crash Sunday morning in the area of Whites Creek.

The crash happened just after midnight on Knight Drive near Whites Creek Pike.

Metro police said the male driver of one of the vehicles involved was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers said the female driver of the vehicle that caused the crash claimed she was fleeing from an unknown male who was firing shots at her.

The shooting reportedly occurred near the crash scene, the victim stated to investigators.

The female driver suffered an injury as a result of the crash.

She was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she was in stable condition.

The name of the male driver killed has not been released.