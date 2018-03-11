Knoxville musician overcomes major obstacles, competes on American Idol

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – 25 year old David Francisco of Knoxville nearly died after being hit by a car while riding his bike in Nashville nearly two years ago.

After being told he might never walk again, David was determined to prove everyone wrong.

Now, he’s not only walking; his whole life has taken an exciting turn.

Six On Your Side Anchor Lori Tucker found out American Idol will be revealing David’s incredible love story. In a FaceTime interview from Los Angeles, David told us he credits his accidents with leading him to his new wife.

“So it’s just crazy the way God works through something that you would think would just ruin your life – I thought that it was over, you know? But through the accident I met my wife, and American Idol is another thing that’s happened since the accident, and having the story to share has been a huge part of the auditioning process and everything and just even the physical recovery I’ve had –beyond anything I could’ve hoped or dreamed for.”

“Her name is Kristy she’s actually from California and I don’t think that I would have reconnected with her if it hadn’t been for the accident. Because I wouldn’t have come out to LA for an awards show in August of 2016 when I kind of reconnected with her.”

Their first date was also their first dance. David in a wheelchair, Kristy not missing a beat. Then came more time together, and these two soon knew they were meant to be.

We thought it was exciting to see David walk on his own as he showed us in our FaceTime interview earlier.

But he also shared video that is priceless: Kristy encouraging David to walk to her.

David popped the question and the two were married February 16th.

Part of Kristy’s vows: “Here you are, my Prince Charming, and so much more.”

We have learned Kristy will appear with David on his American Idol audition, but his lips are sealed on how well he did.

“What I can tell you is that I auditioned for American Idol and I don’t remember how it went, but it’s such a fun process…getting to meet the judges, getting to have my wife there with me, it was really, really special.”

David’s audition and story will air Monday, March 12th at 8pm in American Idol’s second episode on ABC.