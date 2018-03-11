Elderly woman dies after head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – An elderly woman died after being in a head-on collision Sunday afternoon.

Police said the 76-year-old woman was a passenger in a 2006 Chevy Impala that was exiting Briley Pkwy East onto Ellington Pkwy North.

The car failed to negotiate a curve on the ramp, traveled across the grass median and onto the Briley Pkwy East on ramp where it collided with a 2010 Chrysler 300.

The 76-year-old woman, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was pronounced dead at Skyline Medical Center. The driver of the Impala, 81-year-old Leroy Cunningham was transported with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the Chrysler, 74-year-old Dorothy Rucker and her passenger, 63-year-old Mary Rucker, was transported non-life threatening injuries.

Officers said that the preliminary investigation shows that excessive speed for wet road conditions on the part pf the Impala contributed to the collision.