LIVE VIDEO: Lipscomb celebrates first NCAA Tournament berth in school history

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – For the first time in school history, the Lipscomb Bisons know they will see their team name in an NCAA tournament bracket.

After winning the Atlantic Sun conference tournament, the Bisons earned an automatic bid and now all they have to do is wait to see who their opponent will be.

For the players, they’ve been watching selection Sunday their whole lives and now they finally get to be involved in it.

“it’s gonna be incredible, I don’t really have any clue what I’m gonna do, it’s so cool watching all the teams celebrations and how excited they are how hard they’ve worked their whole lives to get to that moment so I don’t really know what it’s gonna be like but I can’t wait for it,”said Junior Eli Pepper.

“Ever since I was a little boy I’ve been watch selection Sunday and to be a part of it finally and it’s just an awesome feeling to finally have that dream come true,” said Junior Rob Marberry.

Sunday, the Bisons are holding a Selection Sunday celebration, finally getting the chance to see their name on the bracket.

The Bisons are projected to be a 15 seed in the latest bracketology prediction.