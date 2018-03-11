33 vehicles, 13 houses vandalized in Clarksville over weekend

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Clarksville police are investigating after a weekend filled with destruction.

Officers said vandals managed to vandalize 33 cars and 13 houses over the weekend.

Police said that a majority of the vandalism took place at residences with streets off Ringgold Road from the 101st Pkwy intersection continuing until it crosses Ft. Campbell Blvd and changes to Britton Springs Road.

Some of the other areas vandalized to a lesser degree include Pea Ridge Road, Blakemore Drive, Nottingham Drive, and Delaware Drive, among others.

Officers said that in most of the cases, when the house was damaged the vehicles were also damaged. Police estimated that the vandalism happened between 1 a.m. and 5 a.m., based off of information victims provided.

All in all, the department estimates the cost of damage is over $34,000. Police said the investigation is ongoing.