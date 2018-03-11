2 teenagers shot in parking lot of Antioch apartment complex

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Two teenage boys were shot Saturday night in the parking lot of an apartment complex in Antioch.

Metro police said a 15-year-old boy was shot three times in the back around 10 p.m. Saturday at Willow Pointe Apartments on Hickory Hollow Terrace near Bell Road.

He was listed in critical condition but a doctor said he is expected to survive.

A 16-year-old was also shot once in his foot, police said.

There is no known suspect description and the motive remains under investigation.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to contact Nashville Crime Stoppers at (615) 74-CRIME.