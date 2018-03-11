1 dead, 3 injured in overnight head-on collision

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A head-on collision overnight in Nashville left one person dead and three others injured.

Officers said that 18-year-old Tronyesha Armstrong was driving her 2012 Chevy Cruze north on Knight Drive, when her car went into the southbound lane while negotiating a curve.

The struck a 2005 Honda Civic. 52-year-old Robin Jenkins, the driver of the civic, died at the scene. Her 16-year-old daughter, who was a passenger in the car, was transported to Vanderbilt Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Armstrong and her passenger, 18-year-old Devan Tucker, were also taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Tucker and Armstrong told police that they were trying to get away from people in another car who were shooting at them.

Police are still investigating that claim.