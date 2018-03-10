Woman believed to be taking selfie plunges off massive cruise ship

(ABC) A dramatic rescue on a cruise ship Saturday — where a woman fell overboard and plunged into the Atlantic.

The crew of the Norwegian Cruise Ship “Epic” quickly scrambled to save the woman.

“We did not think she could possibly make it, said passenger Mary Meier. “From 15 floors down, that ocean is as hard as cement.”

The 52-year-old who may have been taking a selfie on her balcony-fell straight into the frigid, choppy Atlantic waters, as the boat made its way from the Bahamas to Port Canaveral, Florida.

The captain immediately turned the boat around and dispatched rescue boats.

Over 300 people have gone overboard on cruise ships, but only about 17 percent are rescued alive.