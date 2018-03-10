Wintry weather expected Sunday night

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A storm system now in Texas will spread rain across middle Tennessee Sunday and Sunday evening.

Temperatures will reach of mid to upper 50s during the rain. Colder air will push into our region later Sunday night changing the rain to some wet snow before ending.

A coating of snow, mainly on unpaved surfaces, is possible from Clarksville through Nashville to Manchester as temperatures drop to the mid 30s by Monday morning.

No major road problems are expected. To the north and east of Nashville, along the Kentucky border and on the northern and central Cumberland Plateau, the temperatures will drop to near or just below freezing allowing the snow to accumulate from a half inch to an inch in some spots.

Some roads may become slippery, especially on bridges and overpasses, early Monday morning. Any snow will quickly melt away as the sun comes out Monday and temperatures rise into the 40s.