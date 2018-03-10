Tennessee Opioid Crisis: One year later–airs all day Thursday

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – News 2’s commitment to covering Tennessee’s opioid crisis began 12 months ago. Now, a year later, we’re investigating new aspects of the opioid crisis.

See how the legislature is struggling to keep money behind the effort.

We’ll also look at the strain on law enforcement as the demand increases and see new efforts to fight opioid addiction at the grass roots level.

Join us for special reports all day Thursday as we investigate Tennessee’s opioid crisis: One year later, in every newscast.

“Tennessee’s Opioid Crisis: One year later” begins Thursday on Good Morning Nashville at 4 a.m. and continues throughout the day in every newscast.