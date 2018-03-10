Seeking local girl for Broadway smash hit “Waitress” coming to TPAC

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Calling all cuties and stage moms! The Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) is holding auditions Saturday for a role in the smash hit “Waitress.”

The character “Lulu” is offered locally in each tour market with two girls chosen to share the role.

“Lulu” is a sweet and carefree four to five-year-old who appears in the final scene of the show.

TPAC will be hosting auditions on Saturday, March 10 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. for girls interested in the role.

The Broadway smash hit “Waitress” comes to Nashville June 5-10.

WHEN: Saturday, March 10, 2018

Audition Block One: 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m.

Audition Block Two: 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m.

WHERE: TPAC’s Andrew Johnson Hall

505 Deaderick Street, Nashville TN