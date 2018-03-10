Prayer vigil held for missing Nashville firefighter

NASHVILE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Dozens of people gathered Saturday evening to pray for missing Nashville firefighter and paramedic Jesse Reed, his family and those who are trying to find him.

Reed went missing late Monday night and his car was found submerged in the Tennessee River in Humphreys County the following day.

Search and rescue crews from across Tennessee have been assisting in the search, using dive teams, boats, helicopters and drones to help with the effort.

A rosary prayer vigil was held Saturday after the evening mass at St. Ignatius of Antioch Church.

John Paul Curran organized the event.

Curran went to school with Jesse Reed from Kindergarten to senior year, and his father works for the Nashville Fire Department.

He wanted to give people an opportunity to gather and pray.

“Just to bring a group together and show support for the Reeds,” said Curran. “There’s other ways you can reach out. But prayer is one thing that we can all do.”

The search was suspended Saturday evening before nightfall, and will resume Sunday morning at 9:00 a.m.

