Police searching for man wanted in connection with February shooting

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro Nashville Police Detectives are asking for the community’s help in identifying the gunman who shot and critically wounded a man on University Court in the Napier/Sudekum public housing development just before noon on February 18th.

The 24-year-old victim received multiple wounds to his torso and spent a week in Vanderbilt University Medical Center before being discharged, according to police.

Police say the gunman was photographed by a surveillance camera walking away from the shooting scene.

Detectives have received information that he may go by the nickname of Lil’ Dez or Lil’ Tez. Anyone recognizing him is asked to contact our partners at Nashville Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.

Callers to Crime Stoppers can remain anonymous and qualify for a cash reward.