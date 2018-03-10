Police arrest man for Edgehill shooting and find cache of drugs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A man wanted in connection with a shooting last weekend in the Edgehill neighborhood, is now in police custody.

Harold Jemison was arrested just before 11:00 p.m. Friday as police attempted to serve outstanding warrants.

He was also wanted for a shooting that happened last Saturday along Villa Place.

Police say Jemison broke into the victim’s home and shot him at least seven times. The motive was not released.

The victim was rushed to the hospital and later identified Jemison to police, as the suspect.

Jemison was wanted on several outstanding warrants including attempted criminal homicide and assault.

Investigators say as officers attempted to serve those warrants, they found illegal drugs in Jemison’s car.

Police say they discovered marijuana, cocaine, heroin, meth and various pills in that car.

Police say Jemison is a known drug dealer with prior convictions.