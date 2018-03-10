Employee at Kentucky Denny’s diagnosed with acute hepatitis A

Louisville, Ky. (WHAS11) – A former employee at the Denny’s restaurant located in Louisville has been diagnosed with acute hepatitis A.

The employee worked at the St. Matthews restaurant from February 9 though 22.

As a result, customers who ate at the restaurant during that time period may be have been exposed to the hepatitis A virus.

If they develop symptoms of hepatitis A, they should see their healthcare provider. Persons can become ill 2 to 6 weeks after being exposed to the virus.

Symptoms of hepatitis A:

Fatigue

Low appetite

Stomach pain

Nausea

Jaundice, (yellowing of the skin and eyes)

Hepatitis A is a vaccine-preventable, communicable disease of the liver caused by a virus. It is usually transmitted person-to-person, usually by consumption of contaminated food or water.

Antibodies produced in response to hepatitis A infection last for life and protect against reinfection. Officials urge that the best way to prevent hepatitis A infection is to get vaccinated.

Customers who may have been exposed can click here for more information.