Brie’s Best Bets for Saturday, March 10

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) –

We’re kicking off the day with a tea party for the whole family over at Belle Meade Plantation.

The “Hands on History” tea party goes from 10 a.m. until noon and invites all young knights and princesses to come dressed in their best costumes for tea and crumpets!

The cost is $10 per person, kids under four are free – children can visit with powerful heroes from history. Click here for more information. Go to bellemeadeplantation.com for more information.

After the tea party, head over to the Country Music Hall of Fame for the 2018 Tennessee State “Poetry Out Loud” competition.

High school students from all over Tennessee will recite poems and compete for a chance to perform at the national contest.

This free event is located inside the Ford Theater and is organized by the Tennessee Arts Commission.

Then, the Rollergirls are kicking off their 2018 season this evening at the Fairgrounds!

Starting at 5:30, the Nashville Rollergirls will play a double-header so you’ll get two games for the price of one!

The Brawlstars will start by taking on the Western Kentucky Rockin’ Rollers! Tickets start at $15 for adults, $7 for kids, and you’ll need $5 for parking.

