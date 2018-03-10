3 men charged in February 14 deadly hit & run

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police have arrested the man they believe was driving February 14 during a hit and run collision at the intersection of Gallatin Pike and Anderson Lane.

59-year-old motorcyclist Curtis Kevan, of Bethpage, died in the crash.

19-year-old Leon W. Duke, of Nashville, is alleged to have been driving his friend’s pickup truck after leaving a Rivergate area bar when the crash occurred.

The investigation showed that the pickup truck turned in front of Kevan’s on-coming Harley-Davidson Sportster motorcycle.

Duke is charged with leaving the scene of a fatal crash, failure to render aid, failure to report an accident, failure to yield in a crash resulting in death, and driving on a revoked license.

The owner of the pickup truck, 28-year-old Leonard Henderson, of Portland, is charged with evidence tampering. He admitted to directing Duke to repair the damage caused by the crash.

Henderson is also charged with allowing Duke to drive his pickup truck while allegedly knowing that Duke’s license had been revoked.

Leon Duke’s brother, 23-year-old Russell Duke, of Madison, is also charged with evidence tampering.

The Duke brothers are alleged to have gone to a local salvage yard to get parts to replace those damaged in the crash.

Additional charges in this case are possible.