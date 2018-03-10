3 injured in Hopkinsville house fire

HOPKINSVILLE, Ky. (WKRN) – Three people were injured in a Hopkinsville house fire Saturday afternoon.

Fire officials said the call came in a little after 2:30 p.m. in the 3300 block of Lafayette Road.

When fire crews arrived, all occupants of the house made it out and suffered minor injuries.

One person was transported via LifeFlight to Vanderbilt Medical Center to receive treatment on a burn.

Two other people were transported to Jimmy Stewart Medical Center in Hopkinsville after being treated on the scene for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the fire was contained to a mattress in a rear room of the house. The house suffered only minor smoke damage.

Officials said they believe the fire was started by an ear wax candle.