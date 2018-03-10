1 person dead after silo collapse in Johnson City

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn (WJHL)- Saturday afternoon Johnson City Police, Johnson City Fire, and EMS were on the scene of a reported Silo Collapse.

News Channel 11’s Caroline Corrigan spoke to Washington County EMA Director Nes Levotch who confirmed one person is dead after a silo collapsed Saturday.

According to Levotch, 30 feet of salt dust collapsed on a man working inside the silo at QEP on Eddie Williams Road.

“We had no verbal response from him, no visual response, so with the amount of salt dust that was in there, it was pretty early on that we felt it would be a recovery operation,” Levotch.

That worker, according to officials on scene, was at the silo cleaning up after a fire that happened last week.

According to Levotch, the incident will be investigated by Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Tennessee Occupational Safety and Health Administration (TOSHA).

This story is breaking. Stay with News 2 for updates.