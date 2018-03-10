1 injured during attempted robbery, shooting in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – At least one person was injured when shots were fired during an attempted robbery Friday night in Hendersonville.

Police responded around 11:15 p.m. to a reported robbery and shooting on Center Point Road near Hickory Point.

Officers said two victims were sitting in a car in the parking lot when three people attempted to rob them.

Gunshots were fired and the suspects ran off.

Surveillance video revealed that the suspects were possibly in a silver, Nissan Altima.

One of the victims was transported to a hospital where that person was treated and released.

Anyone with information on the case is urged to call Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615) 573-5400 or the Hendersonville Criminal Investigation Division at (615) 264-5303.