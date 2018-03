PORTLAND, Tenn. (WKRN) – An investigation is underway in Portland following a shooting Friday night in Meadowbrook Park.

Portland police said the victim sustained non life-threatening injuries and a suspect is in custody.

“The investigation is in its early stages as this just occurred and more information will follow,” police said in a social media post.

