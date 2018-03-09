U.S. Senate candidates share similar thoughts on Trump’s tariffs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Tariffs from President Trump could become a key issue in Tennessee’s closely watched U.S. Senate race.

Both of the major candidates to succeed retiring Sen. Bob Corker weighed in this week with similar responses using different language.

Questions about the controversial tariffs on steel and aluminum imposed Thursday by President Trump face every candidate in the country and that includes Congressional member Marsha Blackburn and former Governor Phil Bredesen who are vying for Corker’s seat.

In Middle Tennessee, companies like LG and Electrolux say their investments in the state are on hold because of the tariffs.

Even iconic Tennessee brand Jack Daniels is worried about selling overseas because of retaliatory tariffs.

“The best thing I can do is continue conversations with the trade office, Commerce Department and the White House and make certain it it is a light touch and that we focus on offenders like China and that we not drive up consumers prices,” said Rep. Blackburn.

The Middle Tennessee congressional member indicated that she had no expressed those to the president directly “but I am certain that i will.”

In a statement Thursday Democrat Bredesen called the tariffs “a real problem for workers in Tennessee and their families.”

He added that “broad tariffs are by their nature like taking a big axe to a problem that needs a scalpel.”