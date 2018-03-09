Two men apologize for allegedly vandalizing Murfreesboro mosque

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – The two suspects accused of vandalizing and defacing the Mosque in Murfreesboro have asked for forgiveness.

This after they attended a prayer service hoping the congregation would accept their apologies.

At the Islamic Center of Murfreesboro, the message at afternoon prayer sermon was about letting by gones be by gones.”

“The concept of pardoning, the concept of forgiveness,” said Anwar Arafat Iman of the Islamic Center of Memphis. “Just like we would like for someone to forgive us when we do something wrong, we should be forgiving as well.”

Seated in the back, Thomas Gibbs and Charles Stout, III listening intently, hoping members of the Mosque would forgive them.

After the prayer service was over Gibbs and Stout went before congregation giving a heart-felt apology.

“I just want to say how very, very sorry I am to all of you,” Stout said. “I wouldn’t want anyone to do that to my church. I can image the disppointment, the hurt and fear it caused. I hope that you guys can some day forgive me.”

They said they did something they can’t take back.

“From the bottom of my heart, I sincerely apology,” Gibbs said. “I only ask that you can forgive such a dumb, foolish, immuture act. I can not be more sorryful what I have done and I’ve lived and regreat everyday of my life I stepped foot on your property.”

The vandals are accused of placing bacon on the front door of the Mosque and spray painting obsentities on the building.

They were capture on video committing the crime.

“It was very refreshing to have done something and be so welcomed,” Gibbs said.

This has been a lesson learned.

“I did something I shouldn’t have done and had immediate remorse after doing it and was very thankful for the opporunity to come here,” Gibbs said.

When it was all said and done, members of the Mosque forgave them.

“Of course if somebody committed a wrong doing they should be held accountable, at the same time from our point we forgive these two gentlemen,” ICM Board Member Saleh Sbenaty said.

Mosque members said they can’t control what happens in court, they just hope the vandalism suspect have learned their lesson.

The Islamic Center of Murfreesboro released a statement. You can read the full statement here

Representatives from the U.S. Justice Department also attended the prayer service.

Stout and Gibbs are facing several civil rights violation charges by damaging and defacing the Mosque.

Stout is also accused of obstruction of Justice for deleting photo evidence.

Gibbs’ attorney told News 2, there hasn’t been any plea discussion with the government, but they are hopeful after Friday’s apology.

The trial date in Federal Court for the two men is scheduled for Mar. 27.

On a side note, the man who called in a bomb threat to the ICM, was arrested and received probation.

The arson to construction equipment at the Mosque when it was being built, remains unsolved.