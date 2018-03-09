Titans release 3 more players

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – On Thursday, the Tennessee Titans announced they were releasing running back DeMarco Murray, and Friday they have notified quarterback Matt Cassel, safety Da’Norris Searcy and receiver/special teamer Eric Weems that they will also be released.

Thirteen year NFL veteran, Matt Cassel, spent the past two seasons as Marcus Mariota’s back-up with the Titans.

Cassel, who’s played for both the Kansas City Chiefs and New England Patriots, played in six games, with two starts, with the Titans. Cassel led the Titans to a win over the Texans in 2016 in the season-finale.

Searcy, who spent his first four seasons with Buffalo, played in 45 games over the past three seasons, including 33 starts.

In 16 games last season, Searcy posted 27 tackles, while starting six games.

Weems, an 11-year veteran, finished third on the team with 12 tackles on special teams. He also caught one pass for five yards while playing receiver.

Before signing with the Titans, Weems spent time with the Bears and Falcons.