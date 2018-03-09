Testimony reveals new details after shooting near Pearl Cohn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – New details came out in court Friday about a shooting in front of Pearl Cohn High School in Nashville.

14-year-old Rico Ransom is accused of attempted criminal homicide in the shooting of 17-year-old Demario Crowder.

An eye witness testified in juvenile court that Ransom shot Crowder during a fight with three other teens. They apparently knew each other because of a previous fight involving Crowder’s brother.

The witness claimed that Crowder and others planned to confront Ransom and warned him with a text message.

During the confrontation, Rico allegedly shot Crowder multiple times and fled the scene in a dark grey sedan, according to investigators.

Ransom’s attorney argued that the young teen fired in self defense.

A police officer said the investigation is ongoing and some witnesses have not been located.