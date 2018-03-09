Police: Man dies after driving around barricade, onto live wires

FRANKLIN LAKES, NJ (WCMH) – A man died in New Jersey Thursday morning after police say he drove around a barricade and onto live wires.

It happened just before 9am in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey, WABC reported.

Police found the car on fire, with a live wire nearby. The driver, 40-year-old Anthony Gonzalez was pronounced dead at the scene.

The police department said the area was blocked off with barriers and cones to warn drivers away from the wire, northjersey.com reported.

“We don’t have the resources to put an officer at each hazard,” said Capt. John Bakelaar said. “Live wires are dangerous and that’s why there were different layers of roadblocks for that particular area.”