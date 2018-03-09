Police looking for missing endangered teen

COOKEVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Cookeville police are looking for a missing and endangered teen.

Officers said 13-year-old Litzy Clavijo Yunga was last seen at approximately 3:40 p.m. near Brookfield Drive in Cookeville.

She is four feet, nine inches tall and weighs approximately 95 pounds. She has black hair, brown eyes, and was last seen wearing a black sweater and dark blue jeans. She was also carrying a backpack.

If you know of her whereabouts or have seen her, please call the Cookeville Police Department at 931-526-2125.