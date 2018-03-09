Perry County drug bust leads to dozens of arrests

PERRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – “Operation Thin Ice” is one of the largest operations in Perry County’s history. The more than year long investigation targeted the illegal sale of narcotics including meth, opioids, heroin and marijuana.

Agencies from all over the state assisted the Perry County Sheriff’s Office in the drug round up early Thursday morning including; the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, U.S. Marshall’s Service, DEA, Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office and others.

The operation was so big that the department also had to set up a mobile booking area to process the criminals.

“I had about 80 officers show up. I briefed them that morning, divided them up in teams and sent them out,” Sheriff Nick Weems told News 2.

He says the investigation included collective intel, a lot of undercover work and undercover drug buys. Now, Dozens of people are now facing drug charges out of Perry County.

“We had about 28 in custody in a matter of just a couple of hours. Everyone of them is looking at the sell of schedule 2, 3, and 4 drugs. It’s our job to see that justice gets done and to put them on a straighter path. When we see somebody going down that road we feel like it’s our responsibility to be sure and guide them in a different direction and sometimes that means charging them and putting them in jail,” said Sheriff Weems.

He believes targeting the drug problem also helps cut back on crime.

“I think targeting drugs does have a trickle down effect, drugs are a problem everywhere. If you don’t target that problem then it seems like you have an increase in crime.”

He adds that his department isn’t done, with more arrest expected.

“We are not going to sit back and let people deal drugs in our community and destroy our children’s’ lives or anyone’s lives so if you have that in mind either take it somewhere else or go to jail.”

The Perry County jail couldn’t house all of the suspects, they were transferred by bus to Williamson County.