Mt. Juliet police launch Springtime Slowdown Initiative

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – Just ahead of warmer Spring temperatures, Mt. Juliet Police on Friday rolled out a new initiative to address safety concerns on the roads.

The initiative “Springtime Slowdown” aims to address speeders in the city’s neighborhoods and school zones, and means more police officers checking for speeding, stop sign violations, and overall traffic enforcement.

Speeding is a top complaint, according to Mt. Juliet Police officials.

Friday morning, one of the department’s officer’s snapped photos of a driver speeding in front of Mt. Juliet Middle School.

That driver, according to police, drove 39 mph in a 25 mph school zone, speeding police caption as “just too fast.”

To address these speeding violations, Mt. Juliet Police hope the new initiative will encourage drivers to change their behavior.

“If we can get everyone to slow down, we won’t have anything to do in the area, but just be a presence and be on the lookout for things happening,” said Cpt. Tyler Chandler.

Police Chief James Hambrick added the initiative is also aimed at new drivers in town, resulting from the growth in the area.

You can submit anonymous tips about traffic violators online at mjpd.com or call 615-754-8477.