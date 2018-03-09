Man accused of selling heroin from Hendersonville home, killing hawk

HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – A Hendersonville man arrested for selling heroin last year has been arrested again for selling the drug.

Authorities allege the man, Richard Price and his 22-year-old son, Cody, were selling a substantial amount of drugs out of their Berrywood Drive home.

“He is a mid-level dealer. He probably got up to an ounce a day and parceled out to his customers,” an agent with the 18th Judicial Drug Task said.

On March 1, Richard Price was busted again, and when police searched his home they allegedly found drug evidence and a dead hawk that he admitted to killing.

“This neighborhood – they’ve had problems with this guy and his son for a long time,” a drug agent said. “All the junkies would come to the house. [No one] wants to live around that.”

On Friday, drug agents showed News 2 nearly a dozen guns that were confiscated from the convicted felon earlier this month.

“These are all the guns found in the residence. You can’t have a gun if you are a convicted felon and selling heroin. That’s a no, no,” an agent said.

A search warrant also indicated all the trappings of a heroin operation in business, including a half ounce of heroin bundled and ready for sale.

“These are bags of heroin ready to load up and sell on the street – the digital scale, syringes, the goodie bag, a spoon to cook it down. Oh yeah, he was a user himself,” an agent said.

Police also reportedly confiscated Price’s drug ledger showing deals he had done, money made, and the cost of business.

“These list of names and what they bought and owed – $750 court cost, $1,000 donation to drug fund… Yep, that is definitely the cost of doing business,” the agent said.

Authorities also found a dead hawk in Price’s garage.

He reportedly told agents he was high and killed the bird because he was eyeballing his dog.

“Really, it was up in a tree watching his dog? He shot the hawk out of a tree with a pellet gun and it took off into the bushes and he chased it down and he says he beat it with a Maglite over the head and when it didn’t die, he shot it seven more times. I’m sure he’s aware it is illegal to kill a hawk,” the agent said.

The Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency is investigating the hawk’s death. Charges are expected to be filed.

Price is jailed on $500,000 bond on the drug charges.