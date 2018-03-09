Humphreys County Sheriff issues search warrants for 2 homes in missing firefighter case

HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office is in the process of searching two homes in the case of a missing Nashville firefighter, according to Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis.

The sheriff served search warrants to search two homes, One in Cheatham County and one in Humphreys County.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirmed they began executing around 10:30 p.m. Friday in the 500 block of Bluff View Drive in Pegram.

Sheriff Davis said the search for Jesse Reed will go on.

“I am still operating a recovery operation for the missing firefighter. But I am going to exhaust every possible means to find Mr. Reed,” said Davis.

The search for Reed will continue Saturday morning at 8 a.m.

