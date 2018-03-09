Election Commission: Voters will choose new mayor Aug. 2

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Davidson County Election Commission has decided to let voters pick the new Mayor on Aug. 2.

Friday, the commission met and discussed the topic. The concern was over what the Metro charter says about when voters can choose a mayor when there’s a resignation.

Some people who read the charter say that the mayoral election should happen in May at a referendum election. Others read it as the vote should happen in August during the general election.

“In the past, elections like this have occurred at the general Metro election in August. There have been some people that have taken the position that it should happen in May instead,” said Jim DeLanis, Election Commission Chair.

The election commission debated the issue for over an hour. In the end, in a three to two vote, the commission voted to agree with Metro legal and with the state election commission.

They believe the the Metro charter states that the vote should take place during the general election in August when the sheriff, public defender, and others will be chosen.

This likely isn’t over. The election commission expects it will be sued over their decision.