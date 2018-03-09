Crews continue search for missing Nashville firefighter

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Search crews are back out on the water Friday continuing their search for a missing Nashville firefighter.

Agencies from Montgomery, Benton, Henry and Houston counties have joined forces with the Humphreys County Sheriff’s Office and Metro to find Jesse Reed.

Reed has been missing since his Jeep went off Bluff Point Lane and into the Tennessee River in Waverly Monday night.

The Jeep Cherokee has since been recovered from the water.

MORE: Family of missing Nashville firefighter says waiting is hardest part

Investigators believe Reed’s wife, Ellen, was with him before the incident and she is the one that called for help.

News 2 spoke with Reed’s brother, Jason, on Thursday who said the unanswered questions have been the hardest part for the family.

“I’m missing a brother. They’re missing a husband and a son. It’s not easy – it’s really hard, but you just have to work through it and once we get some closure, then I can rest and I’ll find peace, but right now, we’ve got to find him,” Jason Reed said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting in the search.