Attempted robbery of Clarksville Walgreens foiled by alert citizen; Suspects at large

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police are searching for four suspects after a witness interrupted a robbery at a Clarksville Walgreens.

It happened Thursday morning at the location on Madison Street.

Clarksville police said four men entered the store in pairs at different times before one of them pulled out a handgun and told employees to get on the ground.

Two of the suspects then jumped over the pharmacy counter, which is when one of the suspects noticed a man on his phone waiting in the drive-thru, according to police.

The suspects then fled the store empty-handed.

Clarksville police credit a 911 call from an alert witness for stopping the robbery attempt.

They were last seen running along the side of the building.

No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 931-645-TIPS.