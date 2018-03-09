80-year-old iconic Springfield theater faces uncertain future

SPRINGFIELD, Tenn. (WKRN) – After 80 years, an uncertain future faces a Robertson County movie theater.

There are decades of memories inside what is now the AMC Classic, and regular movie-goers aren’t ready to see the iconic building close.

The theater’s closing is imminent, unless a group of local investors can mobilize.

Most everyone you’ll meet in Springfield, has a story inside the cinema.

“It’s been here as long as I’ve been around, 56 years,” noted Kim Hendley, outside the theater.

“Think i saw almost every Disney movie, and every cartoon,” added Aimee Adams.

But the days of Disney movies could be numbered, after AMC’s recent announcement that the theater would close next week.

There’s hope though for fanS, through a Facebook group that grows by the day.

The group’s mission is to save the cinema, a late night idea between Lisa Arnold and Whitney Thompson.

“We decided there would be a lot of people interested, and we wanted to first garner community support for it,” Lisa explained.

They’re now seeking other investors, supporters, and even sentimental stories from the old building.

Posters have shared stories of parents meeting, first dates, and family outings.

Those special memories are shared by members of the Robertson County Chamber of Commerce.

“My whole life, this was really the only theater we went to,” noted Jordan Osborne, interim president of the chamber. “Every Disney movie that ever opened.”

Jordan has been in contact with AMC, on behalf of the eager investors.

She hopes to see that the historic building is maintained, while investors seek to preserve old, while mixing in new.

“At the end of the day, we just kind of want to preserve the history of it, but kind of expand the charm,” said Lisa.

There is still a lot in the air as to what happens next with the property, including what a selling price might be.

News 2 reached out to AMC for comment, but did not hear back.

Anyone interested in joining with the Save The Springfield Cinema group, is asked to contact their Facebook page.