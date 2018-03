MADISON, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police arrested two teens they say robbed a woman outside of her Madison apartment.

The teens, 15 and 17, were arrested on Friday afternoon for the robbery that happened outside of a complex on Heritage Drive.

The victim reported the robbers pulled a gun and grabbed her purse before running away.

Police said a derringer pistol was recovered along with the victim’s purse during a canvas of the area.