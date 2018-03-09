2 pistols stolen from Maury County gun store found during Nashville traffic stop

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Police say two pistols stolen from a Maury County gun store were discovered during a traffic stop in North Nashville.

An officer initially pulled over the Nissan Maxima on 16th Avenue North Thursday after noticing the driver was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said when the Maxima came to a stop, two passengers got out of the car and ran. Officers found them nearby a short time later.

According to police, one of the men, Keshawn Martin, was carrying one of the stole pistols. The other gun was found under a seat in the car.

All three men inside the car face charges. Police said at the time of his arrest, Martin, 19, had three outstanding aggravated robbery warrants.

Antario Williams, 21, also had outstanding domestic assault and aggravated assault warrants at the time.

The driver of the car, Corei Marshall, 21, faces misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges.

Federal authorities are investigating how the stolen pistols came to be in the car.