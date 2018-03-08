Victim of Smoky Mountain Opry CO2 leak dies

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One of the three victims hospitalized after a CO2 release at Smoky Mountain Opry has died, according to his family.

Josh Ellis, 38, was in a medically-induced coma at UT Medical Center after a CO2 valve that’s used as a special smoke effect for the show was left on and filled an isolated tech room with gas.

“In the show, we use CO2 for a special effect,” said General Manager Micheal Helda. “Down in this room there is a CO2 valve and the valve is only typically left on for a very very small time. Unfortunately, for reasons that we don’t know at this time, it was left on for an extended period of time.”

Fee said the CO2 valve being left on caused the room to fill with the gas.

“During this gas release, one of our employees was found unconscious. Two of his fellow technicians, in a heroic effort to solve the problem quickly, went to his rescue. They were also overcome by CO2 gas,” said Fee.

Smoky Mountain Opry announced Thursday they are canceling their shows until March 16 out of respect for Ellis’ family.

Fee released a statement about Ellis’ death on Thursday, saying, “We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of our friend and co-worker, Josh Ellis. Our thoughts, prayers and deepest sympathies go out to his family, friends and fellow employees during this difficult time. The professional and personal relationships we had with Josh have been a source of enrichment and enjoyment to all of us. He was a wonderful employee and we shall miss him greatly. For all of us, this is devastating news. We ask for your prayers and support during this time.”

Ellis was an organ donor who has already benefited out-of-state patients in need. His family thanked everyone who prayed for him and for their continued prayers.

His body will be sent for an autopsy. A memorial is tentatively scheduled for next week.