Transit friends, foes question if plan will pass after Barry

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Mayor David Briley announced his intention to run for the permanent position on Thursday. He said his number one priority while in office is making sure the Let’s Move Nashville plan passes.

“I’ve supported the transit plan since the day it was announced,” Mayor Briley told News 2. “The city is going to be given a choice between taking an action, doing something affirmative with our transportation issues or doing nothing. The city I know, the city I grew up in will elect to do something. We will step up to the challenge and invest in our future.”

Thursday night, the group “Nashville Organized for Action and Hope” or NOAH, hosted a transit forum. Over 500 people came to Lee Chapel AME Church in North Nashville to hear arguments both for and against the transit plan.

However, the question remains if former Mayor Barry’s drama and resignation will hurt the plan she championed and would have been her legacy if it passed.

“I am concerned but at the end of the day smart voters know that Music City is growing,” said Clifton Harris, President of the Urban League of Middle Tennessee. “The transit plan is not built on one individual so we will continue to move forward with the plan that we have prepared because we know it is a good plan. It will help not only affordable housing but other economic development opportunities in our city.”

Meanwhile, Jeff Carr with No Tax 4 Trax believes the plan can’t survive without Mayor Barry.

“People will remove the personality from it and just focus on the plan itself,” Carr told News 2. “The mayor was the #1 proponent of the plan, it originated from her office so I think that those who continue to advance this plan have to deal with how that will affect them. The plan is the same and it’s not a good plan because it gives us a really high sales tax and does not alleviate congestion.”

Both sides will continue to fight for voters until they head to the ballot on May 1.