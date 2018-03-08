Titans release DeMarco Murray after 2 seasons

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Titans have released DeMarco Murray after two seasons with the team.

He was due over $6 million in salary, but will not cost anything against the salary cap.

Titans General Manager, Jon Robinson, released a statement Thursday afternoon, saying, “I want to thank DeMarco for his contributions as a Titan, not only for what he did on the field but also in the locker room and in the community. He was a pro in every facet and we wish him and his family the best moving forward.”

He has played with the Titans since 2016.

