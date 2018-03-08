Tennessee business accused of fraud, as mourning families seek lost headstones

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WKRN) – Wichman Monuments has been a mainstay in Chattanooga for 70-plus years. But this month, they’re better known for their locked doors, unanswered phone calls, and a criminal investigation.

Mourning families across Tennessee and Georgia claim they payed thousands to honor lost loved ones, only to receive empty promises.

For 30 years, Jose Ramirez was wife Maria’s rock.

“He leaves behind a great legacy,” Maria explained. “We miss him a lot, we miss him a lot.”

Today, she visits Jose at Millers Cemetery in Christiana. Nearly two years after his death though, no headstone has been erected.

This situation started in Chattanooga, at Wichman Monuments. The building was locked up tight on Thursday, and every day this week, despite Maria’s outstanding order.

“I contracted with them in January, a year ago, to make this monument for me,” Maria said. “They took my money, $4500 deposit.”

One year and nearly five thousand dollars later, all Maria has received is silence.

Wichman’s website gives off a wholesome feeling, proudly describing the business as a ‘fourth generation family owned’, BBB accredited establishment. http://wichmanmonuments.com/Content/About+Us

The BBB’s website though shows a different story. That accreditation has been revoked, and the bureau has this warning for consumers:

INVESTIGATION

Wichman has been an accredited AB since 2000. In our current database records for the past 36 months, we have no complaints filed.

In February we have begun to receive complaints. The complaints have been filed and forwarded to Wichman. BBB will follow its Dispute Resolution process in managing the complaints.

Additionally BBB is making effort to investigate and contact the business identifying this pattern of complaints. At this time BBB is not reporting or providing a grade rating on Wichman. BBB does not advise consumers to conduct business with Wichman at this time.

Turns out, Jose Ramirez is one of dozens deceased, now missing their monument.

Dozens of families have been left in the dark, organizing through a Facebook group.

“Promises after promises after promises, and avoiding phone calls,” Maria lamented. “I’m retired, I live on a fixed income, I’m trying to figure out how I’m gonna recoup $4500. I want a headstone for my husband. That was gonna bring my family closure.”

That closure will have to wait, while Maria considers coming out of retirement, to help honor her late Jose.

News 2’s emails and phone calls to Wichman Monuments went unanswered.

Chattanooga Police confirm there is a criminal investigation underway for possible fraud.

The BBB is asking anyone who feels that they may have been victimized, to file a complaint. You can do so by clicking here.