Students, tenants dealing with toxic mold problem at Murfreesboro apartment complex

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – More and more complaints are pouring into News 2 by email and Facebook about possible mold issues at a Murfreesboro Apartment complex where mostly MTSU students live.

Donte Kirk first started noticing the possible mold problem back in November.

“It was normal at first; it was just a small amount it wasn’t anything serious,” Kirk said. “I know I went home for Christmas and I came back and then you know it was just black, it was dark, ugly, my room was stuffy it was terrible.”

He said he filed out multiple work orders, at the office of The Pointe at Raiders Campus Apartments, but nothing was done about it, then he started getting sick.

“I couldn’t breathe,” Kirk said. “I was weezing and I knew I needed something.”

Kirk said he was rushed to the emergency room and was diagosed with an upper respiratory infection.

He decided to have the fungus tested. Lab results showed it was toxic black mold.

“I brought it to the office’s attention and like I said they really didn’t take the proper steps to get rid of it, a toxic substance,” Kirk said. “The just wipe it off with some generic spray.”

The mold was wiped clean by a maintenance man and Kirk was given one month of free rent.

“They’re just doing students wrong, they are taking advantage of us,” Kirk said.

Kirk and the other tenants who contacted News 2 are concerned the next time it rains, the fungus may come back again.

Cooper Phillips, Eric Intile and their other roomate also have complaints about the complex.

They arrived in August to an apartment that was dirty and littered with trash.

The apartment was also flooded.

“They elected to keep me and my one other roommate that was staying at the time in the apartment while the blowers were going on, while people were coming in and out to fix the apartment,” tenant Eric Intile said.

They said they were moved to a different apartment twice until repairs were made, and were given a $100 gift card each for their inconvenience.

The students checked the windows in the unit Monday and discovered what they believe to also be mold.

“The mold, aweful, I’ve actually had headaches for a little while in the afternoon, but I don’t know if its related or not,” tenant Cooper Phillips said. “It’s very alarming to me that mold like that could be in where college students live.”

News 2 checked with Murfreesboro City Codes, who told us if someone is renting and has a possible mold problem they can first, submit a work order with the landlord, and then file a complaint with the city codes.

Inspectors will go out to investigate and find the source of the moisture causing the mold, write a report, and recommend the landlord make the repairs.

Inspectors don’t determine what type of mold it is or it’s removal.

Codes officials said if all else fails, the renter can file civil action.

Again, News 2 reached out to the apartment management as well as three people from their Corporate office about the tenants concerns, an executive Vice President with Peak Living responded by email that they will have a response to us Friday since she was traveling Thursday.

The State Department of Health Housing division also has some helpful information about landlord-tenants rights as well as information about mold on it’s website.