Student hit by car in cross walk at West Wilson Middle School

MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WKRN) – A middle school student was hit by a car while she was in the cross walk Tuesday afternoon.

It happened at West Wilson Middle School in Mt. Juliet as a driver was heading toward the exit after picking up another student.

The student was in a cross walk when it happened. Wilson County school officials believe the middle schooler was crossing to her ride, which may have been parked outside of the pickup zone.

The girl’s hip was hurt and she was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

“In light of this, we’ve just asked that the parents of that school – and really all of our schools – abide by the traffic plan and we have extra people out there watching because it may not seem like a big deal to park in another area or do something that’s slightly off plan, but that’s how things like this happen,” Wilson County Schools spokeswoman, Jennifer Johnson said.

Johnson added the school is cracking down on pickup zones and encourages all parents to be patient with the lines. West Wilson Middle School is also adding a crossing guard at the school for walkers, but Johnson said that is unrelated to the recent incident.

The driver has since been cited for exercise due care.