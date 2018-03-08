Southern Miss upsets Middle Tennessee 71-68

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WKRN) – Middle Tennessee’s NCAA dreams took a massive hit with a 71-68 overtime loss to Southern Miss Thursday night at the Conference USA Tournament in Frisco, Texas.

Tyrik Dixon had a chance to tie it at the end of overtime but his 25-footer glanced off the front of the rim sending Southern Miss into a jubiliant celebration.

The ninth seeded Golden Eagles (16-17) were hot all night hitting a sizzling 13 of 25 from three-point range.

Middle was also hot from three-point range hitting 11 of 20, but the Blue Raiders only managed to shoot six free throws the entire game.

Senior standout Nick King led the way for Middle Tennessee with 17 points and nine rebounds, and Giddy Potts added 14 points.

Blue Raider Head Coach Kermit Davis said his team will now have to play the waiting game regarding a possible at-large into the NCAA Tournament.

“We will just have to wait and see what happens Sunday (during the NCAA Selection Show),” Davis said. “We definitely will have a NIT bid, and I believe we would have a good seed in the NIT because of our RPI. I’m not going to toot our horn and get into all that. We will just have to see how things work out for us Sunday.”