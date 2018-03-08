Shootings resulting in homicide up 54 percent in Nashville compared to last year

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, shootings that have resulted in homicide are up 54 percent so far in 2018, compared to 2017 This is according to the newest publicly available data through March 3 of this year.

In the department’s data, shootings are divided into three categories – those that result in homicides, those that result in injuries, and those that cause property damage.

Looking at homicides only, there have been 17 from gunfire so far in 2018. That’s compared to 11 through March 3 of 2017, marking a 54 percent increase.

Shootings that have resulted in injury are also up, but only by eight percent. There have been 55 so far this year, compared to 51 in 2017.

The Madison Precinct has seen the biggest percent increase in these two types of shootings so far this year.

Shootings that have resulted in property damage are down so far in 2018, compared to 2017. There have been 104 reports year-to-date, compared to 128 last year.

One recent example of a shooting causing property damage happened on Tuesday, south of downtown.

So far this year, the precincts showing the most improvement in reports of property damage from gunfire are the South Precinct, the Midtown Hills Precinct and the East Precinct.

Reporter Julie Edwards tracks crime trends each week on Tuesday and Thursday on News 2 at 4 p.m.