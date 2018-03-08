Sherry Marks, Ingram Sowell Elementary School, March 8, 2018

Sherry Marks is a Medically Fragile Teacher at Ingram Sowell Elementary School in Lawrenceburg, Lawrence county.

For more than twenty years, she’s been educating students with medical challenges — helping them overcome limitations.

Peers say her heart is huge — as she’s adopted a student and has been a foster parent to others.

So we salute Sherry Marks as our News 2 Educator of the Week.

