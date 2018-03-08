Sgt. Rob Forrest’s pension approved

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Sgt. Rob Forrest’s service pension has been approved by Metro.

The former head of security for Megan Barry will receive $6,190.42 per month.

Forrest retired from his position in January after more than 30 years with the Metro Police Department after an affair Barry came to light.

The two-year affair is said to have begun shortly after Barry took office in 2015 and has since ended.

Forrest pleaded guilty to theft over $10,000 on Tuesday.

He must serve three years supervised probation until he pays $45,000 in restitution to Metro-Nashville government, to cover the salary and overtime payments he receive when he was not performing official duties as Mayor Barry’s chief security officer. Once the money is paid back, he will go on unsupervised probation.

