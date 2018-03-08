Repair work continues on collapsed flume in Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – City officials said a troublesome underground pipe has collapsed yet again.

The issue was reported Wednesday in the back parking lot of the Shelbyville-Bedford County Chamber of Commerce building, along North Cannon Boulevard.

A flume is a man-made channel underground, in which water runs through.

Several traffic cones blocked off the area to employees, Thursday morning.

In 2015, a similar incident occurred when heavy rain caused an older portion of the pipe to collapse.

Over the past several years, the pipe has cost the city more than $1 million dollars in repairs.

The city manager’s office said this time around, the portion damaged is an older section of the structure.

Crews believe the newly built and recently installed section of the pipe, was unharmed by the recent failure.

Inspectors are expected to assess the pipe Thursday afternoon.